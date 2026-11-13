Jon Hamm has joined a popular Street Fighter star for an upcoming psychological thriller. The movie will be helmed by Japanese director Takashi Miike, who is known for 13 Assassins.

According to Variety, the Bullfrog movie has expanded its cast with Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji. Hamm is known for his performances in Your Friends & Neighbors and Mad Men. He was most recently seen in the critically acclaimed thriller series American Hostage.

Koji was featured in the live-action Street Fighter movie, where he played Ryu. The actor has previously received praise for his performance in the Warriors series and the G.I. Joe movie Snake Eyes.

The psychological thriller brings together an intriguing cast and creative team

Set in a near-future Tokyo under lockdown, Bullfrog will focus on a Japanese detective, played by Koji, and a former FBI profiler, portrayed by Hamm. Together, they will try to track a mysterious serial killer. At the moment, no other details are available regarding the plot.

Takashi Miike, a celebrated filmmaker with over 100 movies to his credit, will direct the film based on a script by Eric Jordan Baker. Some of Miike’s most admired films include Ichi the Killer, Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai, and Shield of Straw. His upcoming projects include Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo and another untitled movie.

Paris-based mk2 Films is backing Bullfrog. Fionnuala Jamison, managing director of mk2 Films, shared her thoughts on Bullfrog: “Takashi Miike is one of the great provocateurs of contemporary cinema, and Bullfrog feels like a thrilling opportunity to see him at his most audacious. Eric Jordan Baker has written a razor-sharp, wickedly dark thriller, and with Jon Hamm and Andrew Koji on board, we couldn’t be more excited to bring this extraordinary project to international audiences.”

The psychological thriller will be produced by Nathan Ross and David Styne, alongside Misako Saka. Principal photography will begin in summer 2027.

Bullfrog has yet to receive an official release date.

Mintu Kumar Tomar

Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news, the latest comic book movie rumors, and more. He brings his passion and a decade of experience covering popular movies and TV shows. Tomar enjoys watching a movie or playing video games in his free time. He holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism.