Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters is making a comeback in 2027. Fans will get to revisit the Oscar-winning music from the beloved film in a major global tour.

Netflix and AEG Presents is launching a KPop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour next year. The tour is set to kick off June 5, 2027, at Baltimore’s CFG Bank Arena. The first tour stops will cover nearly 50 cities across North America, the U.K. and Europe, with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028. Further international dates for Asia Pacific and Latin America will be announced soon.

Marian Lee, Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement, “KPop Demon Hunters has transformed from a breakout hit into a generational phenomenon — sustaining 63 consecutive weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10, eclipsing 2 billion Spotify streams for ‘Golden,’ and breaking the all-time record for the longest-running soundtrack at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Soundtracks chart. This fandom was never about a single moment, and the Golden World Tour is how we keep it going – bringing that ‘Takedown’ energy to arenas around the world, where fans can sing, dance and help Huntr/x seal the Honmoon.”

KPop Demon Hunters global tour will feature interactive animated characters

The KPop Demon Hunters global tour will feature “cutting-edge performance innovations.” This will allow the animated Huntr/x stars Rumi, Mira and Zoey to interact with the fans. The concerts will also include the animated characters of the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.

“Every fan in attendance will play a part to show the world How It’s Done, Done, Done!” the tour announcement says. “More than a concert, this is a first-of-its-kind production that immerses fans in the storytelling with live-action stunts and performers, fan-favorite music and choreography, and special performances.”

Tickets for the tour go live on Friday, November 20. Mastercard presales begin Wednesday, November 18.

Here’s the tour schedule for the North American concerts:

June 5 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena (two shows)

June 12 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center (two shows)

June 16 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

June 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center (two shows)

June 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 26 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum (two shows)

June 29-30 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena (two shows)

July 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena (two shows)

July 7 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

July 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena (two shows)

July 14 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

July 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center (two shows)

July 20-21 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (two shows)

July 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center (two shows)

July 30-31 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena (three shows, including matinee)

Aug. 4 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Aug. 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (two shows)

Aug. 10-11 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena (two shows)

Aug. 14 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome (two shows)

Namrata Ghosh

Namrata Ghosh is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers trending topics and everything related to celebrities and cinema. Her profound love for movies and anime motivates her to write captivating content for her readers. In her free time, you’ll find Namrata hooked to the screen, binge-watching movies or reading novels. She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature.