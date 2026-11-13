Avengers: Doomsday features a Spider-Verse star entering the Avengers Tower, bringing an unexpected crossover moment to the MCU. A new Smirnoff advertisement features Spider-Man India actor Karan Soni giving viewers a tour of the New Avengers Tower.

The video starts with Soni confessing that he won’t be in the upcoming ensemble film. However, that doesn’t stop him from making a new cocktail, dubbed the Doomsday Delight. In addition to voicing Pavitr Prabhakar, Soni plays Dopinder in all three Deadpool films. While he may not appear in Doomsday, Soni is confirmed to reprise the role of Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Smirnoff is currently running a promotional campaign that includes sweepstakes, inviting its customers to seek out the Avengers film in theaters.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday so far

Avengers: Doomsday will feature Earth’s mightiest heroes teaming up with the Fantastic Four, the Wakandans, and the X-Men. Together, the superhero teams will face off against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, a tragic figure wreaking havoc across the multiverse. Although Downey Jr. plays Doctor Doom, Marvel has denied popular fan theories that Victor Von Doom is a variant of Tony Stark.

In the lead-up to Doomsday, the villain has already captured Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to learn more, as Downey Jr. has seemingly teased the arrival of a new trailer.

Although Soni is not expected to appear in the film, some fans believe his Deadpool co-star could make a cameo. Most recently, Doomsday’s screenwriting credits added Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds, with the latter also commenting on it with his signature humor. Marvel Studios recently released Avengers: Endgame Encore on Disney+, which includes a new ending and multiple post-credits scenes setting the stage for Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18, 2026.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.com.

Rahul Majumdar

Rahul Majumdar is an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media, covering film, TV, and video games. A pop culture writer since 2017, he specializes in covering the gaming and film industries, with a keen interest in superhero franchises. When not pondering cinematic universes, he enjoys tinkering with his PC to push his favorite video games to maximum visual fidelity. Rahul holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International.