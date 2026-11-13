Grand Theft Auto 6 is getting a PS5 update ahead of its release. The GTA 6 PS5 update 1.002 has started rolling out ahead of the game’s upcoming launch. The update arrives six days before Rockstar Games brings players back to Vice City. @charlieINTEL reported the patch on X (Twitter), saying, “Grand Theft Auto VI on PS5 has a new patch update, 1.002, available for download ahead of launch.”

Players can download the update before the full game becomes available. However, Rockstar has not shared details about what the patch changes.

What to expect from GTA 6’s PS5 update 1.002?

The patch is version 01.002.000 and reportedly around 1GB. According to PlayStation Game Size, the update is being distributed in stages. The account reported that the first 50% of users could access it initially, while the remaining players would receive it around 11 hours later. As a result, the update may not appear for everyone at the time of writing.

Rockstar hasn’t released the official patch notes, so the changes remain unknown. The GTA 6 PS5 update could be the day-one patch that includes technical fixes or prepares the game for its launch, but neither purpose has been confirmed. There’s also no information about performance changes or other adjustments. Players will need to wait for Rockstar to explain what version 1.002 includes.

The timing also follows the game’s digital pre-load, which began on November 10. Rockstar recommends keeping 212GB of storage available on PS5 for the installation. The studio has also confirmed that the game targets 30 frames per second on both supported console platforms. PS5 players can expect DualSense haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and Tempest 3D Audio support.

Grand Theft Auto 6 launches on November 19, 2026, for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The story follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they navigate a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida. Rockstar has not confirmed whether another update will arrive before launch.

Originally reported on PlayStation LifeStyle.

Surya Singh

Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis. He holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Mumbai.