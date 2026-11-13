General Hospital actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. has released a statement following the arrest of his son, Jack Sabàto, in a fatal crash case. 32-year-old Jack Sabàto was arrested in Anchorage, Alaska, after he got involved in an accident on Monday in which a pedestrian was hit and found unresponsive at the scene. It is alleged that Jack fled from the scene after hitting the individual.

General Hospital star Antonio Sabàto Jr. speaks out after Jack Sabàto’s arrest

General Hospital actor Antonio Sabàto Jr. has released a statement on Instagram after his son, Jack Sabàto, was arrested in a hit-and-run case.

According to documents obtained by KTUU, the incident happened Monday morning when Jack, while driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe, allegedly hit the individual identified as Carl Simmonds. The documents show the accident occurred at the intersection of DeBarr Road and Airport Heights Drive. Police officials seized the vehicle involved in the crash after receiving a warrant.

The charging documents reveal that Jack had confessed to hitting something on the road while doing late-night DoorDash. However, he allegedly left the scene without checking. But the documents also show that Jack called the cops because he “knew the worst.” Following the incident, the Anchorage Police Department revealed that their officials and the fire department medics found Simmonds unresponsive on the scene.

In an Instagram statement, Antonio Sabàto Jr. asked fans to respect his family’s privacy. He stated, “At this time, my family and I are navigating an extremely sensitive and deeply personal matter. As a father, my love for my children remains unconditional, and my priority is the well-being of my family. My thoughts and prayers are with them as well. We sincerely appreciate your compassion, understanding, and respect for the privacy of everyone affected.” The actor also addressed the family of the deceased and offered his support.

Ishita Verma

Ishita Verma is a Pop culture and Entertainment news writer with six years of experience covering the beats that keep the internet talking -- from film, TV, and anime/manga to politics, celebrity news, and viral media trends. She turns fast-moving news and online fandom chatter into crisp, engaging reads. Alongside her reporting, Ishita helps spot emerging topics and trends and assigns news to fellow writers.