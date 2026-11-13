The wait for the new James Bond announcement may soon be over. A new update on the highly publicized casting has emerged, claiming when the new 007 actor will be revealed.

According to Puck’s Matthew Belloni, the James Bond casting has neared its end, with an announcement potentially coming before Christmas. The hunt for the next 007 has dominated headlines for quite some time, with several high-profile names in the mix. Belloni now claims that Daniel Craig’s successor could be introduced before the year ends.

However, readers should note that Amazon MGM Studios has not officially confirmed any casting announcement.

Who is in the running to be the next James Bond?

Months of speculation and recent reports of screen tests have narrowed the list of actors vying for the coveted role to a handful of names. The major contenders are Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, and Josh O’Connor. Most recently, Robert Pattinson has also joined the conversation after it was reported that the actor auditioned for the role.

Lowden gained momentum after his Slow Horses co-star, Gary Oldman, made a viral remark about his potential casting. Speaking with Canada’s Global News in September, Oldman said that the new James Bond has already been cast, adding, “So my fingers are crossed for Jack.” However, the Harry Potter star later clarified that he has no insider information regarding the casting process.

Meanwhile, Denis Villeneuve, who is set to helm the upcoming James Bond film, recently gave a rare update on the project. Speaking with GQ, the Dune director joked that he has “the target of the sniper” on his chest, noting the weight of the responsibility. “We cannot f–k it up,” Villeneuve said, adding, “We do not have the choice.”

The filmmaker remained silent about further details and also refused to disclose when filming will commence.

Namrata Ghosh

Namrata Ghosh is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers trending topics and everything related to celebrities and cinema. Her profound love for movies and anime motivates her to write captivating content for her readers. In her free time, you’ll find Namrata hooked to the screen, binge-watching movies or reading novels. She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature.