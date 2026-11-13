Scarlett Johansson‘s new crime drama with Adam Driver is out in theaters. The movie is directed by James Gray, best known for Ad Astra and The Lost City of Z.

The R-rated crime thriller Paper Tiger has finally arrived on the big screens. The film has already generated significant Oscar buzz following positive word of mouth after its Cannes premiere. The leading cast is expected to receive multiple nods during the awards season.

The movie was officially announced last year. Production began in New Jersey in June 2025.

Miles Teller joins Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson in the crime drama

Paper Tiger’s story is set in 1986 New York and follows brothers Gary Pearl, played by Adam Driver, a former police officer, and his engineer brother, Irwin Pearl, played by Miles Teller.

The official synopsis reads, “But when one of them witnesses something he wasn’t meant to see, the siblings find themselves pulled into a dangerous confrontation with the newly emerging Russian mafia.”

Scarlett Johansson is playing Irwin’s wife, Linda Pearl. Other cast members include Gavin Goudey as Scott Pearl and Roman Engel as Benjamin Pearl. Cindy Katz, Yves Garvy, Victor Ptak, Dimiter D. Marinov, Raphael Corkhill, Roman Blat, and Patrick Murney are also playing crucial supporting roles.

Gray wrote and directed the film and also serves as a producer alongside Andrea Bucko, Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio, Gary Farkas, Anthony Katagas, Andrea Leone, Raffaella Leone, Marco Perego, Carlo Salem, and Rodrigo Teixeira.

The crime drama has already earned positive reviews from critics ahead of its wide theatrical release. Currently, it holds a solid 86% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, based on more than 100 reviews. Distributor Neon has already made it clear that it will push the movie for multiple awards ahead of next year’s Academy Awards.

Paper Tiger is now playing in theaters.

Mintu Kumar Tomar

Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news, the latest comic book movie rumors, and more. He brings his passion and a decade of experience covering popular movies and TV shows. Tomar enjoys watching a movie or playing video games in his free time. He holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism.