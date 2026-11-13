Netflix has renewed a hit drama for a ninth season, breaking a major record in the platform’s original programming history. The decision marks a significant achievement for the series, which continues to attract viewers over the years.

Virgin River will officially return for Season 9, making it Netflix’s longest-running original scripted series by number of seasons. Netflix also confirmed that the drama has surpassed 500 million views across its first seven seasons. The eighth season will premiere in 2027, with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson set to continue as the show’s leads.

Based on Robyn Carr’s bestselling book series, Virgin River follows Melinda, a nurse practitioner who moves to a remote California town in search of a fresh start. However, she soon discovers that building a new life in the small community comes with unexpected challenges.

Virgin River viewership surpasses 500 million

Virgin River has maintained a strong presence on Netflix’s international rankings. Across its seven seasons, the series has spent 28 weeks in Netflix’s Global Top 10. It has also reached the Top 10 in more than 80 countries.

Patrick Sean Smith will return as showrunner and executive producer for the ninth season, continuing his involvement in the romantic drama. Smith expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue the series, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and continue to grow, and deeply grateful to the cast, crew, writers, and fans who have made Virgin River feel like home the world over.”

Netflix’s Head of Scripted Series for the US and Canada, Jinny Howe, also celebrated the achievement. She said, “Reaching Season 9 as our longest-running original scripted series, with over half a billion views, is a milestone that speaks to how deeply fans continue to love being a part of this community.” She also praised Smith and the team for keeping viewers invested in the story.

The returning cast members also shared their excitement about the news. Breckenridge, who plays Melinda Monroe, said, “I’m incredibly proud of our show and couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to continue into Season 9.” Henderson, who portrays Jack Sheridan, also thanked fans for their support, adding, “We wouldn’t be here without them all, so thank you.”

Season 9 will feature 10 one-hour episodes, bringing the show’s total episode count to 94 upon its premiere.

Isha Sharma

Isha Sharma is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024, covering entertainment news, celebrity updates, casting announcements, streaming releases, and industry trends. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC (GGSIPU).