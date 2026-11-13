The Supergirl mantle has been passed around many times, like Superman. DC fans now have a brand new Supergirl, but it isn’t Kara Zor-El. The latest DC Comics Supergirl #19 dropped on November 11, 2026, revealing Thundergirl’s transition into Supergirl, with a direct nod from Kara Zor-El.

After exposure to Gold Kryptonite, Kara could no longer channel her powers, leading to a search for a new Supergirl. Characters like Matrix and Nightflame competed for the mantle, but Thundergirl ultimately won. Supergirl #19 is written and illustrated by Sophie Campbell, with lettering by Fort Psycho’s Becca Carey and colors by Tamra Bonvillain.

Image Credit: DC Comics

How Thundergirl was created to become a weapon before finding her own purpose

Thundergirl is the cloned hero created in the Bottle City of Kandor by using the DNA of David “Boy Thunder” Sikela and the Kryptonian scientist Kimda. She has the power of a signature sonic scream and can also fly.

Initially, she was under the control of Kimda and was part of a group called Team Thunder. Other clones similar to Thundergirl were Team Thunder members. She was engineered as a living weapon. Later, after she lost her ‘siblings’, she freed herself from the control of Kimda and became an independent hero. After this, she started working with Supergirl.

While she was created and was not born as a pure Kryptonian, she failed to absorb power naturally from yellow sunlight. She had to depend on cybernetic solar implants that mimicked Kryptonian powers. However, she developed self-sustained abilities over time. She became more durable, stronger, and faster. Having a troubled past, she feels uncomfortable with the alias she was given and doesn’t want to be associated with her old identity. As a result, she wants to take up a new identity as Supergirl.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Disita Sikdar

Disita Sikdar is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta. A dedicated cinephile, she is known for covering blockbuster films, superhero franchises, pop culture, and major entertainment stories. Her interests also extend to sports, where she enjoys exploring the stories and personalities behind the action.