General Hospital star Cameron Mathison recently opened up about losing his family home, Casa Lula, in the Los Angeles wildfires while going through a divorce from his ex-wife, Vanessa Arevalo. Mathison and Arevalo announced their separation in July 2024 after more than two decades of marriage. Since then, Mathison has moved on with his girlfriend, Taelyr Robinson.

Cameron Mathison recalls breaking down after losing his home amid divorce

Cameron Mathison recently sat down on the I Do, Part 2 podcast and spoke about his divorce and losing his home in the Eaton wildfire.

The General Hospital actor recalled that everyone in the area was told to evacuate, and wildfires later engulfed the area. During that difficult time, Mathison was staying with his ex-wife, Vanessa Arevalo, following their divorce. He revealed that he went out to learn the condition of his house and said, “I got my car, and I snuck up in the fires, and there was, you know, houses burning around. Even before this, I was hyperventilating. It looked like nothing had ever been built on our block. It looked like the houses were below ground.”

He described the scene as a “war zone” and a “bad green screen in a movie.”

Mathison added that losing his house after the divorce felt like a “tough, tough stretch, and one thing after another.”

The actor also shared that he hasn’t started rebuilding his family home yet because of logistical issues. He added, “I had glimpses of ‘Well, now it’s all gone.’ Like, almost a relief. This is, you know, who are you going to be? What’s this chapter going to be? Now you really are going to sort of recreate yourself in a sense.” Instead of starting the renovation of his family home, Mathison has bought property elsewhere but hasn’t disclosed where.

Ishita Verma

Ishita Verma is a Pop culture and Entertainment news writer with six years of experience covering the beats that keep the internet talking -- from film, TV, and anime/manga to politics, celebrity news, and viral media trends. She turns fast-moving news and online fandom chatter into crisp, engaging reads. Alongside her reporting, Ishita helps spot emerging topics and trends and assigns news to fellow writers.