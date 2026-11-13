Robert Pattinson might become the next James Bond, according to a huge report. The Batman star appears to have outpaced his competitors for the coveted lead role.

According to The Puck‘s report, Robert Pattinson may win Amazon MGM Studios’ final choice for James Bond, thanks to a stunning offer no other contender received. Besides him, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor, and Callum Turner are also in the race.

It’s been revealed that other Bond contenders “were required to sign up for four Bonds, if chosen.” However, Pattinson managed to bring down the commitment to three movies. He’s reportedly been offered more money than the others thanks to his popularity.

Robert Pattinson’s deal also highlighted Amazon MGM’s changing priorities

The latest report explains why Amazon MGM is eager to cast Robert Pattinson over lesser-known contenders. Compared to previous movies in the franchise, “the studio is willing or even eager to sacrifice a bit to get a name star to front its most important franchise.”

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Traditionally, the James Bond series has always featured lesser-known actors as the leading men. Of the six actors who played the role over six decades, Pierce Brosnan was the only exception. He was already a well-known star when he was selected, and he eventually appeared as Bond in four movies between 1995 and 2002.

For Bond 26, the makers could break the old rules and pick someone who is bankable. Pattinson fits that criteria, given his recent streak of hit films and his outstanding performances. Following The Batman, he’s delivered numerous blockbusters, including The Drama, Primetime, and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

He will next appear in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune: Part Three, hitting theaters next month, on December 18, 2026.

Mintu Kumar Tomar

Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news, the latest comic book movie rumors, and more. He brings his passion and a decade of experience covering popular movies and TV shows. Tomar enjoys watching a movie or playing video games in his free time. He holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism.