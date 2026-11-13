Jessica Chastain heads into Nashville’s darker side in her latest thriller. Heartland is now streaming on Netflix, and it combines mystery, crime, drama, and country music.

The story revolves around Misty Jones, a country music legend who abandoned her fame years ago. When her niece, Charlie Heart, a rising country singer, goes missing, Misty returns to Nashville. Her search leads her to confront people from her past and uncovers the darker aspects of the city’s music scene.

Netflix released Heartland on November 13, 2026. The film runs for 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Jessica Chastain steps into the shadowy world of Heartland

Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Misty Jones, a former country music star caught between her troubled past and a dangerous search for her missing niece. Her character connects the film’s country music setting with its darker crime mystery. Speaking to Netflix Tudum, Chastain described Misty as someone who “survived fame by walking away from it.” She added, “I find her really funny, incredibly difficult. She’s loyal, self-destructive. She’s convinced herself that isolation is freedom, and the film forces her to discover that maybe it isn’t.”

Written and directed by Shana Feste, Heartland marks the filmmaker’s second country music drama after Country Strong. However, this film takes a darker approach by combining the music industry with a film-noir mystery.

Country singer-songwriter Carter Faith makes her feature-film debut as Charlie. She also contributed original songs for the film, including music performed by her character. Chastain also has musical performances in the film, including the title track with Jennifer Nettles.

The supporting cast includes Garrett Hedlund as Roy Combs, Ross Lynch as Jace Jacobs, Jennifer Nettles as Winnie Jo Lean, John Hawkes as Clark, and Paul Sparks as Donny. Norbert Leo Butz, Wynn Everett, and Hill Harper also appear in Heartland.

Surya Singh

Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis. He holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Mumbai.