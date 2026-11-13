The Friday the 13th franchise is heading back to the big screen with a new movie. The upcoming project has now confirmed its release window.

Jason Voorhees is set to return in the new Friday the 13th feature film, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027. The new movie also marks the 13th film in the beloved franchise. Embracing the franchise’s independent roots, the film is financed and produced by the Barsamians and their company Horror, Inc.

The new Friday the 13th movie brings back a familiar face behind the camera

The highly anticipated Friday the 13th movie will be directed by veteran franchise filmmaker Steve Miner. Miner previously helmed Friday the 13th Part II, which introduced Jason’s signature machete, before returning for Friday the 13th Part III, where the iconic hockey mask made its debut.

Miner is now back to direct the 2027 installment from a script penned by emerging screenwriter David Fliegel.

“When I put the hockey mask on Jason for Friday the 13th Part III, I knew it would create a truly scary image that would work for that movie,” Miner said in a statement. “I had no idea that it would live on as one of the most iconic symbols in horror films. I’m thrilled to come back and continue the legacy.”

Meanwhile, Robbie Barsamian, the executive VP of Horror, Inc., said, “For generations of fans, Jason’s identity is inseparable from the creative choices Steve Miner brought to the screen. Reuniting with Steve under a fully independent model allows us the creative control to honor what makes Jason the greatest slasher of all time and deliver the definitive theatrical event that today’s audiences expect.”

The most recent release in the Friday the 13th franchise was Brad Caleb Kane’s television series Crystal Lake. Serving as a prequel to the original 1980 film, the series is set seven years before its events and stars Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees, Jason’s mother.

Namrata Ghosh

Namrata Ghosh is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media, where she covers trending topics and everything related to celebrities and cinema. Her profound love for movies and anime motivates her to write captivating content for her readers. In her free time, you’ll find Namrata hooked to the screen, binge-watching movies or reading novels. She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature.