Simu Liu has shared his thoughts on a face-off between Shang-Chi and the mutant Gambit. The actor compared the reported fight sequence in Avengers: Doomsday to a popular action scene from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liu, who made his MCU debut as Shang-Chi in 2021, compared the battle to the iconic bus fight scene in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In that scene, Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist ready to deliver justice at any moment, single-handedly takes down a bunch of goons on a speeding San Francisco bus. Although the character has not appeared in any MCU films since then, Shang-Chi has been confirmed to feature in Avengers: Doomsday.

How Simu Liu describes Shang-Chi’s fight with Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday

As shown in the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Liu’s Shang-Chi returns in a face-off against Channing Tatum’s Gambit. While speaking to Empire recently, Liu got candid about his character’s mystical rings clashing with the mutant’s kinetic purple powers. He said, “It really reminded me of [Shang-Chi’s] bus fight. Not in the structure, but the way that the filmmakers approached it.”

He then went on to emphasize that his character will have an action-heavy role in this upcoming Marvel film. Liu said, “I have two comfort zones — one is comedy, and one is action. This movie gave me an opportunity to do both. Shang will kick as much ass as he possibly can.”

Liu is eager to reprise his Marvel role, just as fans have been excited over the years after seeing his standout performance in the 2021 film. He stated that he is ready to fulfill that anticipation in his comments to the outlet: “I was so stunned by the fan response to the first film, [and it] definitely set off some sort of expectation in my mind that the character journey would be paid off somehow. When Doomsday came around, I was like, ‘This feels right.’”

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Mahin Sultan

Mahin Sultan is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering pop culture, entertainment, and digital trends. With over three years of industry experience, she specializes in covering entertainment, pop culture, fashion, and more. Outside of writing, you can find her bingeing K-dramas and anime, playing Call of Duty, or reading.