NBC News has reportedly canceled Gadi Schwartz‘s Stay Tuned as part of restructuring plans. The move will result in several positions being eliminated, but Schwartz will remain with the network. The show featured daily news coverage on Snapchat’s Discovery section.

NBC News cancels Gadi Schwartz’s Stay Tuned

According to a recent report, NBC News has decided to move away from one-hour primetime shows as part of its restructuring, resulting in the cancellation of Schwartz’s show. A source familiar with the situation has reportedly claimed that Schwartz will continue working with the network’s news division. However, those affected by the layoffs will have the opportunity to apply for almost 50 available positions across the NBC News network. The source reportedly mentioned that these vacancies are currently in the Dateline and news specials departments and are likely to be filled by employees affected by the restructuring.

For the time being, NBC News is set to fill the slots of the canceled shows with reruns of previous streaming programming. Stay Tuned’s final episode premiered on Wednesday. It’s understood that though the network has decided to move away from the show, it hasn’t ruled out the possibility of making another original show.

Stay Tuned NOW with Gadi Schwartz was originally launched in 2023 as an expansion of NBC News’ Stay Tuned brand. In a conversation with Ad Week in 2022, Schwartz spoke about his intentions for the show. He said, “It’s been a privilege and a responsibility to make sure that the information we’re providing people with is accurate, presented in a way where people can make up their own opinions about whatever’s going on, but we’re making sure that all sides are presented. It’s consistently there for them in this time where they are not just figuring out who they are, but figuring out the whole world and how it works.”

Shazmeen Navrange

Shazmeen Navrange is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media LLC, where she also covers royalty, political, and trending news. With more than four years of experience in digital media, she keeps a close eye on the stories making headlines and driving online conversations while looking beyond the surface to uncover details that add depth to each piece. She doesn’t limit herself to a single niche and moves comfortably across subjects, always looking for a unique angle that makes a story worth reading. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia and Mass Communication.