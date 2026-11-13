ComingSoon can exclusively reveal the trailer for Project Child: Perfect Knight. Studio Dome‘s supernatural action feature is now available to rent on BloodStream TV via early access. The movie will hit Prime Video on December 1, 2026.

The summary of Project Child: Perfect Knight reads, “On her first real mission, Julia defies orders and rescues a young girl marked for death. That single act of mercy sets a conspiracy in motion and puts her back in the path of Abraxas, the demon that killed her sister. As Julia discovers her own abilities, she begins to question the Directorate’s cardinal rule, sacrifice the few for the many, and its belief that every corrupted soul is a threat to be eliminated.”

“And as Julia and Derek fall for each other, that same rule forces Derek to choose between the woman he loves and the order he has devoted his life to. It is a story about grief, justice, mercy and the cost of choosing duty over love, told under the film’s tagline: We Fall Only to Rise.”

Check out the Project Child: Perfect Knight trailer (watch more trailers):

What do we see in the Project Child: Perfect Knight trailer?

The Project Child: Perfect Knight trailer opens with two young women conversing inside a car. One of them says, “I’m at my area. You’re the new initiate?” The other girl replies, “Oh, yeah. I just had my awakening. It’s my first field mission.” In the next scene, Brandon is asked about the paranormal. Immediately, a scary entity appears from behind when Brandon says, “I told you I sensed it.”

The scene then cuts to a dimly lit garage, where a lone fighter battles a group of supernatural attackers with glowing red eyes. The hero can channel bright blue supernatural energy through his eyes and hands. He is strong in hand-to-hand martial arts and also wields a glowing blue energy sword. The one-minute 50-second trailer also reveals the Dagger of Kei, introduced as the “ultimate weapon against the demons.”

The cast features Rebecca Stoughton, Robin Deeter, Damian C. King, Jack Pearson, Kalinda Grey, Kaitlin Sanders, Emily Gately, Eric Parham, Charlit Dae, Sai Yang, Elizabeth Navello, and Sebla Demi.

Disita Sikdar

Disita Sikdar is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta. A dedicated cinephile, she is known for covering blockbuster films, superhero franchises, pop culture, and major entertainment stories. Her interests also extend to sports, where she enjoys exploring the stories and personalities behind the action.