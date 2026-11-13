Paramount+ just dropped major release news for Avatar: Seven Havens fans eager to return to Pavi and Nisha’s world. The streamer revealed when Book 2 will premiere and confirmed Book 3’s release window alongside new story details.

Paramount+ reveals Avatar: Seven Havens Season 2 and 3 release years

Paramount+ has revealed release details for Avatar: Seven Havens Book 2. The second season will premiere on May 21, 2027, with its first three episodes. Episodes 4-6 will then arrive on May 28, followed by episodes 7-9 on June 4. The final batch, episodes 10-13, will drop on June 11.

Book 3 will also debut sometime in 2027, though an exact date remains unannounced. The show has already secured renewals through Book 4, which will serve as the series finale. Paramount has also announced a separate franchise entry titled Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos.

Book 2, subtitled “Discovery,” picks up after the events of Book 1’s “Survival.” The series takes place over 200 years after Avatar Korra’s lifetime. An apocalyptic event called The Cataclysm devastated the world, and Korra is blamed for causing it.

The official logline for Book 2 states, “Pavi continues her chakra journey to the Floating Isles and learns more about what happened to Korra. Meanwhile, Nisha discovers vital information about the mysterious spirit energy Pavi released from Ellora. The girls are brought together in New Ba Sing Se, along with all their unresolved issues.”

The series stars Saheli Khan as Pavi, Aishu Devan as Nisha, and Akshay Khanna as Karthik. Major Curda voices Jae, while Sakina Jaffrey plays Agam. Darren Barnet portrays Daemin, and Dee Bradley Baker voices Geet and Ruhi.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko co-created the series and serve as executive producers. Ethan Spaulding is also an executive producer, with Sehaj Sethi as co-executive producer. Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios produce the show.

Book 1 premiered on Paramount+ in October 2026. It holds a perfect 100% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. All 13 episodes of Book 1 are currently streaming on Paramount+.

Anubhav Chaudhry

Anubhav Chaudhry is a Copywriter and Editor at Evolve Media, crafting and refining entertainment content across film, music, sports, and all things superhero. Since 2018, he has brought sharp editorial instincts to every piece, whether breaking news or deep-dive features. He also reviews and refines writers' content, providing feedback and editorial guidance to ensure quality across the board.