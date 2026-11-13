Hulu has set the streaming release date for the TV series, The Spot. The stellar cast of the drama series includes Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor.

Ewan McGregor’s The Spot reveals Hulu release date

The Spot debuts on Hulu on January 13, 2027. Aside from setting the release date, the streaming service has unveiled first-look photos from the highly anticipated show.

The Spot tells the story of “a successful surgeon (Danes) and her schoolteacher husband (McGregor).” The latter begins to suspect that his wife “might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death.” The logline continues, “While looking into the matter, dark secrets are revealed that will test their relationship as they confront the possibility of hidden guilt and betrayal.”

Ed Solomon, whose previous credits include the Bill & Ted movies, the Now You See Me films, and Arresting Behavior, created and wrote The Spot. He also serves as the showrunner on the project. Besides McGregor and Danes, the series stars Macon Blair, Michael Patrick Thornton, and Daveed Diggs (via Deadline).

A24 co-produced the series with 20th Television. Solomon is also an executive producer on the show with directors Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Solomon spoke about why he made The Spot.

“I’m fascinated with this notion of what if your worst-case scenario way in the back of your head started to really look like it was true, and how could you dramatize that?” he said, adding, “I never want it to be pretentious. I just want it to be fun and entertaining, but also elevated, respectful of the viewer.”

Meanwhile, Danes noted that the series gets “really very dark pretty quickly” and is quite “absurd too.” Danes and Solomon have previously worked together on the HBO Max (then just Max) miniseries Full Circle. Steven Soderbergh directed that show. However, this is the first time Danes and McGregor are collaborating on a project.

Tamal Kundu

Tamal Kundu is a Pro-Wrestling lead assigner, and Entertainment and Pop Culture writer and assigner at Evolve Media, with almost a decade of experience in digital publishing. He specializes in identifying and assigning compelling wrestling topics, shaping headlines, and helping with editorial priorities across WWE, AEW, and the wider pro-wrestling landscape. While that remains his primary focus, he also contributes coverage across cinema, celebrities, technology, politics, and pop culture. Tamal holds a degree in English Literature.