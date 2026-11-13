Johnny Depp’s Hollywood comeback just got its first box office reality check. Early tracking numbers reveal what theaters can expect from Ebenezer’s opening weekend.

Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer box office opening predictions are in

Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer opens in theaters today, and box office trackers project a modest start for the actor’s Hollywood comeback. Boxoffice Pro forecasts it at no. 1.

The film is tracking a domestic debut of about $20 million, with another $20 million expected from 63 overseas markets, according to Variety. Paramount spent $38 million to produce the Dickens adaptation and roughly $50 million on marketing. Depp earned $5 million for the role, a fraction of his past studio paychecks, with bonuses tied to performance.

Despite years away from major studio films, audience research suggests Depp retains strong appeal. An April 2026 National Research Group study ranked him among the top 10 actors most likely to draw people to cinemas. Kevin Goetz, CEO of audience research firm Screen Engine/ASI, said, “Audiences don’t care. He’s still one of the biggest movie stars on the planet.”

Theater owners remain cautiously optimistic about the film’s prospects. Regal CEO Eduardo Acuna said, “Even though this story predates him, it feels like the character was written for Johnny Depp. And it’s good IP from a very distinctive filmmaker.” Classic Cinemas CEO Chris Johnson added, “I don’t know if I’ve heard anyone saying they won’t see it because of Johnny Depp.”

Fairfax cinema owner Mark O’Meara captured the general public sentiment: “Some people can’t wait. They love Johnny Depp. And others are just like, ‘Meh.’ I don’t think it’s a polarizing thing.”

Ti West directs the film, which also stars Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Daisy Ridley, Andrea Riseborough, and Sam Claflin. The movie has received mixed reviews, holding a 53% score on Rotten Tomatoes from 82 critics and a 46 out of 100 on Metacritic. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian gave it 3 out of 5 stars, praising Depp’s performance as Scrooge.

Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer arrives in theaters on November 13, 2026.

Anubhav Chaudhry

Anubhav Chaudhry is a Copywriter and Editor at Evolve Media, crafting and refining entertainment content across film, music, sports, and all things superhero. Since 2018, he has brought sharp editorial instincts to every piece, whether breaking news or deep-dive features. He also reviews and refines writers' content, providing feedback and editorial guidance to ensure quality across the board.