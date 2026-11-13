Tyler Perry has brought a new holiday story to Netflix, and viewers are already checking it out. The filmmaker’s latest release fuses family drama, faith and gospel music in a Christmas setting. Its early performance has put it ahead of several familiar titles on the streaming platform.

Tyler Perry’s The Gospel of Christmas is a big hit on Netflix

Tyler Perry’s latest movie is enjoying a solid start on Netflix. FlixPatrol places The Gospel of Christmas at No. 2 on Netflix’s U.S. top 10 titles list. It sits ahead of Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story, Carolina Caroline, A Dog’s Perfect Christmas, The Croods and The Day After Tomorrow, among other titles.

A struggling New York church sits at the center of the story. Tank plays Isaac, a pastor who moves to the city with his wife, Rebecca, played by Fantasia Barrino, and their family. His assignment is to bring a failing parish back to life in a troubled neighborhood. But the challenge tests more than his leadership. Isaac must confront temptation, doubt, and an adversary while finding the faith needed to protect his family and community.

The film has also brought together an impressive lineup of gospel performers. Fred Hammond plays Abraham, while Ann Nesby appears as Sarah. The cast includes Pastor Shirley Caesar, Hezekiah Walker, Yolanda Adams, CeCe Winans and Karen Clark Sheard. Chanté Moore, Dorinda Clark, Twinkie Clark and Jacky Clark Chisholm also feature. John Gray, Ricco Ross and Daniel “Dax” Nwosu Jr. round out other roles.

Tyler Perry took charge of the film, teaming up with Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland to write, direct, and produce it. Kirk Franklin added his musical talent, blending gospel, hip-hop and festive tunes for the soundtrack.

Perry wanted the movie to give families a reason to gather around the screen and remember that Christmas isn’t only about decorating trees and gifts. As Perry puts it to Tudum, its real magic lies in “love” and “hope.”

The film is currently available on Netflix and holds a 5.2 rating on IMDb.

Rishabh Shandilya

Rishabh Shandilya is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, where he covers stories spanning movies, television, comics, and broader cultural trends. His passion for cinema and storytelling has shaped his work since 2018, when he began exploring stories surrounding entertainment, pop culture and politics. Over the years, he has developed a particular interest in the conversations and trends driving popular culture. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Literature, which further informs his approach to storytelling and cultural analysis.