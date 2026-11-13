Fans are already wondering about Ebenezer’s digital and streaming release date. Johnny Depp’s upcoming movie is arriving in theaters this weekend. However, Paramount+ hasn’t revealed its streaming plans yet. Here’s what fans can expect from its release.

When could Ebenezer get its digital release date?

Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer arrives in U.S. theaters November 13. Director Ti West is handling the upcoming adaptation, and Nathaniel Halpern wrote the screenplay. The story takes inspiration from Charles Dickens’ classic novella. It mixes black comedy with gothic fantasy elements.

Depp takes on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, Rupert Grint appears as Bob Cratchit and Ian McKellen plays Jacob Marley in this adaptation. Andrea Riseborough portrays the Ghost of Christmas Past.

The supporting cast includes Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Robert Strange, Charlie Murphy, and more. Despite the excitement surrounding the movie, Paramount+ hasn’t announced the official digital release date.

However, the movie could arrive within 30 – 45 days. That puts its expected digital debut in December. Fans could then purchase or rent the movie. This estimated window hasn’t been confirmed officially.

Ebenezer’s box office numbers could affect its digital release. However, critics have given it 53% on Rotten Tomatoes. Strong earnings and positive fan reactions could also influence its theatrical run.

When will Ebenezer get its streaming release date?

Ebenezer could reach streaming around three months later, as Paramount+ is expected to host the movie exclusively. This suggests a February or March 2027 arrival. However, the platform hasn’t officially confirmed anything.

The movie will likely receive a digital release first and Paramount+ remains its expected streaming destination for now. The final schedule depends on Paramount’s release strategy. Box office performance could also affect these plans.

For now, both release dates remain unconfirmed, and fans should treat these timelines as estimates.

Ojas Kulkarni

Ojas is an Entertainment and Pro-Wrestling writer at Evolve Media, with over three years of experience in digital media. Since 2022, he has covered news across movies, TV shows, pop culture and more. His major interest lies in professional wrestling coverage, with a focus on breaking news, storylines, interviews, and major developments from WWE, AEW, and TNA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Media.