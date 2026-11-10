Donald Trump’s 60 Minutes Interview Gives Jon Stewart an Unexpected Win

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Ross Douthat asked Donald Trump one question on 60 Minutes that left Jon Stewart genuinely speechless. The Daily Show host reacted to the interview moment that forced Trump into an accidental admission about his own awareness.

Jon Stewart responds to the Trump-Biden comparison on The Daily Show

Jon Stewart celebrated 60 Minutes correspondent Ross Douthat’s interview with President Donald Trump on Monday’s episode of The Daily Show. Stewart praised Douthat for pressing Trump on his family’s financial gains during his second term.

Douthat pointed out that Trump’s net worth grew by $3 billion since returning to office. Trump responded by claiming “everyone’s” net worth had increased. Douthat fired back, “My net worth did not go up by $3 billion.”

Stewart expressed visible delight at the exchange. “I did not come into this interview thinking I’m going to enjoy this. But now, as I am watching this, I am thinking to myself, I am going to enjoy this,” he said.

The host then highlighted Trump’s earlier claim in the same interview. “I’m really good at money and finance. It’s probably my best thing,” Trump had stated. Stewart listed Trump’s specific revenue streams since returning to office. These included $125 million from foreign golf and real estate deals. Trump also earned $636 million from his meme coin and $800 million from World Liberty Financial.

Douthat then confronted Trump about co-owning his son’s cryptocurrency company. The correspondent noted the company had investments from the United Arab Emirates government. “If I said Joe Biden is the part-owner of a company with all these Middle East investments, you would say that sounds corrupt,” Douthat told Trump.

Trump defended himself by saying he knows “nothing about” his son’s business dealings. Stewart erupted at this response. “You have made Donald Trump admit that the difference between him and Joe Biden is that Joe Biden is more aware of his surroundings,” he said. Stewart called Douthat a “beautiful bearded bastard” for securing the admission.

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