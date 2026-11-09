DC’s James Gunn Replacement Has an Unexpected Marvel Studios Connection

James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped down as CEOs and chairmen of DC Studios after four years leading it. Jeremy Latcham has replaced them as president and chief creative officer under Skydance ownership. Latcham holds a surprising connection to Marvel Studios.

Latcham comes straight from the Marvel world, having previously worked closely with Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president and chief creative officer, to launch the MCU. He joined the company in 2004 and eventually became senior vice president of production and development.

According to Variety, Latchman served as associate producer on Iron Man and co-producer on Iron Man 2. He later became an executive producer on The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He also executive produced Guardians of the Galaxy, directed and co-written by Gunn.

In his new role, Latcham will oversee DC’s creative development, production, talent, and strategy across its film, television, and animation projects. He will report to Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein, co-chairs of Skydance Motion Picture Group.

James Gunn may still be involved with the DCU as a filmmaker after stepping down from his position

Despite stepping down from his executive post, Gunn will continue his creative work behind the camera for DCU. During their four-year tenure, the pair released three films—Superman, Supergirl, and Clayface—and four live-action TV shows, including The Penguin, Peacemaker S2, and Lanterns. The studio has multiple projects in development that could continue for years.

In his Instagram post, Gunn wrote, “Peter and I are not immediately done with DC or superheroes.” He is currently involved in Superman’s sequel, Man of Tomorrow, scheduled for release on July 9, 2027. “Of course, the characters we set up will live on,” he said.

The 60-year-old also teased a major DCU project that he is attached to write. Although he did not reveal further details, the announcement suggests Gunn and Safran could remain involved with DC Studios for a while.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Manoj Chekkilla

Manoj Chekkilla is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering film, television, and video games. With over four years of experience across the entertainment and gaming industries, he is known for covering breaking entertainment news, fan reactions, and industry trends. Manoj is particularly interested in stories that explore the intersection of pop culture and entertainment. When he’s not writing, he enjoys watching movies, discovering new series, and playing games.