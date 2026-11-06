Is Jane Elliot’s Tracy Really Leaving General Hospital? We Have an Answer

General Hospital’s Tracy Quartermaine, played by Jane Elliot, will temporarily be off the roster. She revealed that she’s heading to Thailand to come to the rescue of her son, Dillon. Since the character’s introduction in 1978, Tracy has primarily been played by Elliot, with Christine Jones stepping in temporarily once in the 1980s.

Tracy’s future on General Hospital confirmed

A source told Soap Opera Digest that Elliot has taken a hiatus from General Hospital for her vacation and to spend time with the family. She will return to the screens in a few weeks, as she’s back in the studio to film her further scenes.

On the story front, Tracy announced that she was going to Thailand to assist her son, who had been arrested. Tensions rose within the family as she prepared to leave during a tumultuous time for those close to her. This included her granddaughter, Brook Lynn, who was facing a threat from Jude following her adoption of Phoebe. In Tracy’s absence, she left Jason Morgan behind, who promised her that he would keep a close eye on everyone and address any issues that might arise.

Additionally, she asked Emma and Gio to look after Brook Lynn while she’s away. Both of them agreed to take care of Brook Lynn. Earlier this year, Elliot celebrated her 60th anniversary on the show. In an interview with ABC7, she revealed what appeals to her about her character. “It’s the easiest kind of role to play, though. There’s no crying. There’s no heartbreak. There’s no — you come in, you’re snarky and mean, you take your wardrobe off, and you go home, and you don’t take it home with you,” she continued.

She added that she enjoys playing such tough characters because they make her comfortable with the idea of not being liked. While many people may struggle with this, she said she doesn’t care what others think of her.

Shazmeen Navrange

Shazmeen Navrange is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer at Evolve Media LLC, where she also covers royalty, political, and trending news. With more than four years of experience in digital media, she keeps a close eye on the stories making headlines and driving online conversations while looking beyond the surface to uncover details that add depth to each piece. She doesn’t limit herself to a single niche and moves comfortably across subjects, always looking for a unique angle that makes a story worth reading. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia and Mass Communication.