Beverly Hills 90210 Star & Model Kimmarie Johnson Passes Away at 50, Niece Gives Statement

Kimmarie Johnson, an actress and model known for her appearance in Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away at the age of 50. Her death was reported on November 5, 2026, following a medical emergency in Los Angeles in late October.

Johnson’s niece, Rhonda Scott, told TMZ that the actress experienced a “heart event” on October 27 and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Doctors reportedly diagnosed the late star with a heart aneurysm condition. However, on November 4, a week later, Johnson passed away peacefully.

Scott also paid tribute to her late aunt in a statement shared with People, stating, “She radiated a light so strong and bright. People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever.”

Johnson pursued several career paths before establishing herself in the entertainment industry. She previously worked as a flight attendant and competed in beauty pageants, eventually earning the title of Miss Pennsylvania USA in 1992. She then went on to represent Pennsylvania at the 1993 Miss USA pageant, finishing among the top six contestants.

In the late 1990s, Johnson moved to Los Angeles to pursue modeling and acting. She made her television debut in a 1998 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, followed by guest roles in television productions, including Wanda at Large.

In 2000, she appeared in the feature comedy Dude, Where’s My Car? as Jumpsuit Chick. She also appeared alongside Pamela Anderson in the action-comedy series V.I.P. Her other acting credits include Shadow Fury, Spanish Fly, Gang Warz, Diary of a Tired Black Man, and The Summer of Massacre.

Beyond acting, the late star continued to work as a model and expanded her reach into the beauty industry. In 2011, she founded SkinGlow by Kimmarie, a skincare and beauty brand that allowed her to combine her interests. She remained active in modeling in the years leading up to her death.

The ComingSoon team sends condolences to Johnson’s friends and family at this hour.

Christie D'Silva

Christie D'Silva is an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, where she merges her passion for writing with her love of cinema and gaming. She covers the latest news on upcoming entertainment releases, the superhero genre, and the gaming industry. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University.