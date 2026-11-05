Rihanna’s Naughty Christmas Surprise Gives Santa a Run for His Money

Rihanna is giving the holiday season a cheeky makeover with her latest Savage X Fenty campaign. The singer and entrepreneur shared a series of festive photos on Instagram, posing in lingerie against a backdrop of decorated Christmas trees, oversized bows, and wrapped presents.

Her holiday look features a red-and-black lingerie set, sheer thigh-high stockings, and black heels. In another shot, she wears a large striped bow as part of the festive styling.

Rihanna added a playful caption to the post, writing, “When being naughty makes you the gift!” The photos give traditional Christmas imagery a subtle twist, with Rihanna taking center stage in the brand’s latest holiday campaign.

Rihanna had a cheeky holiday message to go along with her festive looks

Savage X Fenty is showcasing its Holiday 2026 collection with the new campaign. The brand also shared images on its official Instagram account, captioning the post, “Consider your holiday shopping handled.”

The promotional photos combine familiar Christmas decorations with the bold lingerie styling associated with Rihanna’s label. Rihanna’s outfits feature seasonal colors and detailed lace designs, while the stockings and heels add a more dramatic touch.

The oversized bow also brings a playful gift-inspired element to the photographs. On top of that, Savage X Fenty has also been sharing different looks for the season. In October, Rihanna appeared in a festive campaign with her three children, RZA, Riot and Rocki.

Rihanna has remained closely involved in Savage X Fenty’s campaigns since launching the label in 2018. The brand offers lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear and everyday essentials, with a focus on confidence, individuality and inclusive fashion.

The campaign also comes as Rihanna continues to balance her business ventures with public appearances. She recently enjoyed a date night with A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles. The couple attended the Chocolate Sundaes Comedy Show at the Laugh Factory in October, with photos from the outing capturing them spending time together.

Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Pop Culture and Streaming news. A dedicated gamer inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on the latest releases, esports, and everything console culture, with RPGs and open-world titles being his specialty. Nitish is an entertainment enthusiast whose love for movies and pop culture shines through in his coverage. When he's not grinding through a new campaign, he's likely deep-diving into fan theories — purely for research.