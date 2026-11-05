Bill Skarsgård Explains Big Life Lesson He Learned After The Crow Reboot’s Box Office Flopped

Bill Skarsgård is getting candid about the life lessons attached to The Crow‘s 2024 adaptation. The reboot, featuring Skarsgård, turned out to be a major box office flop at the time of its release. The actor admitted that he signed on before a script had been completed, which he won’t risk in the future.

During his recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Skarsgård shared the experience: “I think the lesson was I’m not signing on to anything without a finished script.”

“It’s surprising how common it is, that something gets greenlit and then you’re struggling with finishing the script, because the dates are already set and the studio’s already locked … everything’s already up in motion,” he continued to say.

The rushed production of The Crow changed Bill Skarsgård’s approach to choosing roles

While that experience was one thing, the rushed production process that Skarsgård had to be a part of for The Crow has even changed his approach to choosing roles.

“[Director Rupert Sanders] and I, we just struggled with it … We were like, ‘Okay…’ The script came in, the first script, was two months before we started to shoot … It was an insanely rushed process in that regard,” he said on the podcast.

The Crow’s box office performance featured it taking home $24.1 million at the worldwide box office against a $50 million budget. It currently has 22% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Yet, despite everything, the actor admitted that he didn’t regret the experience.

“I don’t regret any of the roles that I’ve done,” Skarsgård candidly shared. “I think that they could be good experiences, they could be bad experiences, but how you learn from them is really what it’s about.”

You can watch The Crow (2024) by renting it on Apple TV.

Mahin Sultan

Mahin Sultan is an entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering pop culture, entertainment, and digital trends. With over three years of industry experience, she specializes in covering entertainment, pop culture, fashion, and more. Outside of writing, you can find her bingeing K-dramas and anime, playing Call of Duty, or reading.