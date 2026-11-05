Clayface BTS Photos Reveal Elaborate Suit Built for Batman Villain’s DCU Transformation

New behind-the-scenes photos from Clayface reveal the practical creature suit created for the movie. The images offer a glimpse of the detailed craftsmanship involved in bringing the Batman villain to life. The costume supported the film’s visual effects work and gave the team a physical reference for the creature’s appearance.

Special effects artist Kristyan Mallett shared the images in an Instagram carousel, documenting his team’s work on the project. He explained that the filmmakers brought his crew on board last year to create several practical effects for the film. The work included prosthetic blood effects, fake dummies, props, and visual effects lighting models.

The practical Clayface suit took just two weeks to build

Mallett revealed that his team had around two weeks to complete the creature costume after receiving a scan of performer Spencer Wilding. The tight schedule required the crew to work together to complete the elaborate costume.

The sculptors created each section separately before fabricating the pieces to fit Wilding. However, the team could not create cavities inside the suit during the molding process due to time constraints. Instead, they removed excess foam from the interior by hand to make the costume comfortable enough for the performer to move around in.

The suit primarily served as a visual effects lighting model. It helped the production establish the creature’s framing and shadows, allowing the VFX team to use the physical build as a reference when animating the character.

Mallett credited several artists who contributed to the costume. Francesco Fabiani and Peter Cooper served as lead sculptors, while Louise Day handled head fabrication. Keith Wilson, Simone, and Alice Willard worked on painting and finishing. The artist also thanked the team that brought his crew onto the project, acknowledging the collective effort behind the build.

The reveal offers a closer look at the practical effects work supporting Clayface. It also provides an early glimpse of the craftsmanship involved in developing the DCU villain’s creature design.

Clayface is now playing in theaters.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.com.

Isha Sharma

Isha Sharma is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering movies, television, and streaming content. She has worked in digital journalism since 2024, covering entertainment news, celebrity updates, casting announcements, streaming releases, and industry trends. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies-TC (GGSIPU).