Pete Davidson Reveals Big Secret About How to Rob a Bank Co-Star Nicholas Hoult’s Personal Life

Pete Davidson‘s recent comments about fatherhood have revealed a surprising detail about Nicholas Hoult‘s personal life. The two actors recently sat down for an interview along with Anna Sawai ahead of their upcoming action comedy heist film, How to Rob a Bank.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Davidson praised Hoult’s parenting, saying, “He’s a great dad, father of four,” before adding, “Four under what? 7 [years old] … which is nuts.”

Davidson, who welcomed a daughter with his ex Elsie Hewitt last year, also spoke about how Hoult balanced his family responsibilities while filming together. “Elsie [Hewitt] was pregnant while we were filming and he [Hoult] just had his twins,” the Bupkis star said. “He would fly back every weekend to go see his family, and that was very inspiring and awesome.”

That remark suggests Hoult and his longtime partner, Bryana Holly, have welcomed twins, making them parents of four. The couple welcomed their first eldest son in 2018 and the second in 2022, whose name and gender are kept private. However, Hoult’s representatives have not confirmed the twins’ arrival, and their birth date remains unknown.

Nicholas Hoult’s growing family & life as a dad of four

Davidson also recalled asking Hoult about balancing work and parenting. The actor’s response stuck with him while discussing how everyone says kids aged under 5 don’t remember anything: “We’ll remember.”

Hoult explained that he had read about the first five years being particularly important in a child’s development. When asked whether his children know about his acting, Hoult said that he will make sure they really know. He also joked about maintaining a lighthearted dynamic at home, quipping, “What do you want for breakfast? Don’t forget Dad’s a big famous actor,” the 36-year-old said.

The actor also recalled his eldest son getting upset when fans approached him for photos. Hoult explained that he tried to keep his son out of pictures because he did not want images of him circulating online.

Manoj Chekkilla

Manoj Chekkilla is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, covering film, television, and video games. With over four years of experience across the entertainment and gaming industries, he is known for covering breaking entertainment news, fan reactions, and industry trends. Manoj is particularly interested in stories that explore the intersection of pop culture and entertainment. When he’s not writing, he enjoys watching movies, discovering new series, and playing games.