X-Men: Bill Skarsgãrd Reveals if He Was Truly Ever in the Running for Professor X Role

Kevin Feige revealed some of the main cast members of the MCU’s X-Men at Comic-Con earlier this year. Christopher Abbott will portray Professor X in the latest version of Marvel’s team of mutants. However, several other actors were also reportedly in the running, and some have yet to confirm whether they were ever considered for the role.

One actor speculated to be in the running for Charles Xavier was Bill Skarsgård, who received considerable acclaim for his portrayal of Pennywise in the IT duology.

During an appearance on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz, Skarsgård was asked whether he had ever been involved in discussions about Marvel’s X-Men. He responded, “I didn’t read any scripts. It’s Jake [Schreier], right? I had a meeting with him, and I liked him. But no, it hasn’t been close on a big [role].”

Who is starring in the new X-Men MCU movie?

Marvel Studios’ X-Men movie will feature a mix of characters from different generations of the comics. The lineup includes members of Xavier’s original class as well as later additions, such as those introduced in Giant-Size X-Men.

The 2028 feature has confirmed the inclusion of Jean Grey, Scott Summers, Angel, Storm, Emma Frost, Rogue, and Charles Xavier. The characters will be played by Sadie Sink, Kit Connor, Asa Germann, Maya Boyd, Samara Weaving, Inde Navarrette, and Christopher Abbott, respectively.

The main antagonist of the MCU’s first mutant-focused project is expected to be Mister Sinister, who will reportedly be played by Adam Driver. Thunderbolts alum Jake Schreier will direct the movie, with Michael Lesslie, Joanna Calo, and Lee Sung Jin rounding out the writing team.

The film is currently scheduled to release on May 5, 2028. It will mark the beginning of a reset MCU and serve as the first movie following Avengers: Secret Wars, which will bring the Multiverse Saga to an end.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Anuraag Chatterjee

Anuraag Chatterjee is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, where he focuses on writing content on comics and comics-adjacent media, along with prestige drama and fantasy television. He is well-versed in the mythologies and histories of key characters in comics. When not dealing with Marvel, DC, or Star Wars, Anuraag enjoys exploring video game design and animation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and English from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts.