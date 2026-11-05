WandaVision Star Joins Denzel Washington & Mission: Impossible Director’s New Thriller Movie

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

A WandaVision star joins Denzel Washington in filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie‘s new thriller. Teyonah Parris is the latest addition to the star-studded ensemble of the Mission: Impossible 6 director’s upcoming movie, per the latest reports.

The news was reported by Deadline. McQuarrie, who has directed five Tom Cruise movies since 2012, is bringing his signature filmmaking firepower to this upcoming thriller.

Though the movie remains publicly unnamed, its plot details have been shared at the time of writing. According to the outlet, the storyline of this project focuses on a former police detective serving a life sentence who is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

He gets a compassionate release granted, with only six months left to live. The man returns home to the estranged daughter he left behind and a grandson he never knew existed. If anything, he only wants to make amends and forget his dark past. Unfortunately for him, the man’s dark past hasn’t forgotten him.

Photo Credit: Disney+

Denzel Washington’s untitled thriller has a major creative team behind it

McQuarrie’s upcoming untitled thriller has a major creative team incorporating ideas together behind the lens. This includes Washington as the terminally ill former detective alongside Parris. It is written by Scott Barkan and Gregg Zehentner,

Additionally, McQuarrie is also set to produce alongside Heather McQuarrie; Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists; Joseph Restaino of Hungry Bull Productions and Reza Moheet and Norman Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment; and lastly, also producing are Katia Washington and Tommy Harper.

Tony Stopperan will executive produce for Hungry Bull Productions, alongside Mainstay Entertainment’s Tim Honigman and Joe Guest.

The untitled thriller film will arrive in theaters next October.

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