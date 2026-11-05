David Lynch-Backed Movie Finds Replacements for Edgar Ramírez & Rosemarie DeWitt in Casting Update

One of the late David Lynch‘s final film projects is moving closer to production with a new cast announcement. Hyena, the psychological thriller, has secured a start date, marking a step forward after an earlier version of the project was announced with different leads.

According to Deadline, Kiernan Shipka and D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai will now lead the film. The duo replaced previously announced stars Archie Madekwe and Havana Rose Liu. Edgar Ramírez and Rosemarie DeWitt also join the updated ensemble.

Production on Hyena is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027 in Spokane, Washington. WME Independent has joined Upgrade to handle sales, with the companies set to introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market.

Hyena expands its ensemble as the David Lynch-backed thriller moves forward

In the movie, Shipka plays Genevieve, who brings her mysterious new boyfriend, Alexei (Woon-A-Ta)i, home to meet her seemingly perfect family. Their efforts to welcome him gradually fall apart as Alexei becomes involved in their lives and exposes secrets, desires, and hypocrisies.

Genevieve eventually becomes the only family member willing to recognize his true nature. She makes an extreme sacrifice to protect what remains of her family. Scott Coffey will direct Hyena from a screenplay he co-wrote with novelist Blair Mastbaum.

Coffey previously appeared as Wilkins in Lynch’s Mulholland Drive. Their collaboration led to a close relationship, with Lynch later mentoring Coffey and helping develop the thriller early on.

Lynch, who died in January 2025, served as an executive producer on the film. Oscar-nominated producer David Lancaster will now produce alongside Jeff Elliott of Canary Black.

For the unversed, Shipka is known for Mad Men, The Last Showgirl, Longlegs and HBO’s Industry. Woon-A-Tai earned recognition for Reservation Dogs and has appeared in Caught Stealing and Warfare. Ramírez’s credits include Emilia Pérez and Borderlands, while DeWitt has appeared in Rachel Getting Married, La La Land and Smile 2.

With filming planned for early 2027, Hyena is now preparing to move from development into production.

Nitish Singh

Nitish Singh is an Entertainment and Gaming writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Pop Culture and Streaming news. A dedicated gamer inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on the latest releases, esports, and everything console culture, with RPGs and open-world titles being his specialty. Nitish is an entertainment enthusiast whose love for movies and pop culture shines through in his coverage. When he's not grinding through a new campaign, he's likely deep-diving into fan theories — purely for research.