Alan Ritchson’s Reacher Season 5 Cast Beloved Scorpion Star as Show’s New Villain

A beloved star from the CBS action-drama Scorpion has joined the fifth season of Prime Video’s Reacher. Ari Stidham has been cast in a villainous role alongside series lead Alan Ritchson.

As reported by Deadline, Stidham will play Dean Lassider, a shady businessman associated with Kevin Durand’s Nokes. His operation is based out of a desert strip club. The casting also marks another collaboration between Stidham and executive producer Nick Santora, who serves as the showrunner on Reacher and previously created Scorpion.

The series starred Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Jadyn Wong, Ari Stidham, and Robert Patrick.

The logline for Reacher Season 5 reads, “After his train stops in the mysterious town of Mother’s Rest, Reacher teams up with a private investigator in the search for a missing person and uncovers a dangerous and deadly criminal conspiracy.”

What happened at the end of Reacher Season 4?

Reacher follows a simple premise that remains consistent across seasons. The series centers on Ritchson’s titular character, a former serviceman who travels across the country without a phone, exploring the nation he once served. Along the way, he often finds himself caught up in various situations, helping those directly affected along the way.

Season 4 followed a similar storyline, opening with Reacher already in trouble as several factions hunted him for a flash drive in his possession. Based on Lee Child’s 2009 novel Gone Tomorrow, the season concludes with Reacher dealing with the Hoths and clearing his name. He then heads to Philadelphia after surrendering the USB drive that set the events of the story in motion.

Reacher Season 5 is currently in production and is expected to premiere on Prime Video in 2027.

Anuraag Chatterjee

Anuraag Chatterjee is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, where he focuses on writing content on comics and comics-adjacent media, along with prestige drama and fantasy television. He is well-versed in the mythologies and histories of key characters in comics. When not dealing with Marvel, DC, or Star Wars, Anuraag enjoys exploring video game design and animation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and English from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts.