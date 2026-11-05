Bill Skarsgård Uses His Pennywise If His Children ‘Misbehave’: ‘Nosferatu Can [Also] Pop In’

Bill Skarsgård has found his horror movie characters useful at home. The Mosquito Bowl actor revealed that he sometimes uses his terrifying voices when his children misbehave.

During his latest appearance on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Skarsgård discussed his parenting tactics. He shares two children with his longtime partner, actress Alida Morberg. When Horowitz asked whether his children had heard his Pennywise voice, the actor replied, “Yeah, if they misbehave.”

Skarsgård then explained how he switches between his frightening characters. He said, “can slip in, can slip out, and then, then Nosferatu can pop in, you know? There’s a whole colorful bunch of schizophrenic daddy.”

They later talked about Halloween and his oldest daughter’s costume plans. Skarsgård revealed that she wanted to dress as a vampire. She had even suggested that he dress as Nosferatu for the holiday. However, he joked that getting the character’s makeup done would not be that simple.

From Pennywise to Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård knows how to get under people’s skin

Skarsgård is known for playing unsettling characters. His portrayal of Pennywise in It and It Chapter Two remains among his best-known performances. Pennywise is a shape-shifting entity that takes the form of a dancing clown to frighten children. Skarsgård gave the character a distinctive voice, unsettling expressions, and movements that made him stand out.

He took on another famous horror role in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. Skarsgård played Count Orlok, an ancient vampire who becomes obsessed with a young woman named Ellen. The transformation required extensive makeup, prosthetics, and vocal work. He also worked with an opera singer to develop Orlok’s unusually deep voice.

However, horror is not the only genre in his filmography. Skarsgård played the Marquis Vincent de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4. He also starred as Keith in Barbarian and Eric Draven in The Crow. These roles show his range beyond horror, although his frightening performances remain widely recognized.

Surya Singh

Surya Singh is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media. Since 2021, he has worked in entertainment journalism, reporting on movies, television, and streaming. His work focuses on breaking entertainment news, reports, box office coverage, and analysis. He holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) and a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology from the University of Mumbai.