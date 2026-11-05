Vince Vaughn Returns With More Crime & Chaos in Bad Monkey Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV has released the official trailer for Bad Monkey Season 2, leaving fans excited for what comes next. Vince Vaughn returns as Andrew Yancy, with the second season set to premiere on December 2, 2026.

The second season will continue Yancy’s journey with a brand-new plot that ventures past the events of Carl Hiaasen’s original novel. Yancy witnesses the murder of Florida’s finest fixer. An ambitious state attorney pairs him with a straight-laced forensic accountant to solve the crime. Eager to regain his detective’s badge, Yancy gets involved in a turf war between rival criminal organizations. This draws him into a turf war between rival criminal organizations.

Check out the trailer for the show here (

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What happens in the Bad Monkey Season 2 trailer?

The trailer opens with Andrew Yancy being cornered on a rooftop by Spencer Donovan. Although the encounter is meant to intimidate him, Yancy interprets it as romantic. The two discuss how no one seems willing to make an effort anymore. The situation quickly escalates when Donovan’s associate draws a gun and points it at Yancy. Yancy hilariously asks if he can call 911, though not because of the threat.

Yancy is then briefed on how powerful Spencer is, before being paired with a forensic accountant to solve the murder. A montage follows, showing the dangers they may face, including hitmen and assassins, all underscored by the show’s signature humor.

Alongside Vaughn, Natalie Martinez, Charlotte Lawrence and John Ortiz will reprise their roles from Season 1. Guest stars in Season 2 include John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, Sofia Boutella, Dax Shepard, Margarita Levieva, June Diane Raphael, Nate Jackson, Sam Jaeger, Peter Billingsley, Brent Morin, Joey Avery, and Zavior Phillips.

Developed by Bill Lawrence, the black comedy crime drama show’s first season was well-liked by critics and audiences. The Apple TV series holds a 92% Tomatometer score and an 82% Popcornmeter score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anuraag Chatterjee

Anuraag Chatterjee is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media, where he focuses on writing content on comics and comics-adjacent media, along with prestige drama and fantasy television. He is well-versed in the mythologies and histories of key characters in comics. When not dealing with Marvel, DC, or Star Wars, Anuraag enjoys exploring video game design and animation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and English from Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts.