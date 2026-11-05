Christopher Nolan’s $1.8 Billion Movie Is Heading Back to Theaters After Digital Release

Christopher Nolan‘s acclaimed fantasy hit will return to theaters after dominating the box office earlier this year. Led by a massive cast, it’s Nolan’s highest-grossing film, surpassing The Dark Knight Rises by making over $1.8 billion worldwide.

Universal’s The Odyssey will return to theaters on December 11, 2026, reports Deadline. It will play on 1,000 screens, including IMAX and IMAX 70mm formats. Based on Homer’s epic, it initially came out on July 17, 2026, and became an instant hit among critics and fans alike.

Currently, the film holds a spectacular 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It also made over $625 million in North America alone while becoming Universal’s highest-grossing release of all time, eclipsing 2015’s Jurassic World. However, the decade-old movie remains the studio’s best film domestically.

The Odyssey’s December return follows its home release

The Odyssey’s theatrical return will be marked by its home debut this month. It will arrive on Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray on November 17, 2026. The story focuses on Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, played by Matt Damon.

Odysseus is seen putting his best efforts into going back home after the Trojan War. The official description further reads, “Odysseus faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca, meeting creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and Calypso along the way.”

The Odyssey’s massive cast also features Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Travis Scott as Bard, Lupita Nyong’o as Helen and Clytemnestra, Corey Hawkins as Polybus, Zendaya as Athena, John Leguizamo as Eumaeus, Elliot Page as Sinon, Mia Goth as Melantho, Jovan Adepo as Elpenor, Anthony Molinari as Perimedes, and Himesh Patel as Eurylochus, among others.

Besides directing the film, Nolan also served as a producer, alongside Emma Thomas. Thomas Hayslip served as the executive producer on the ambitious project. Hoyte van Hoytema was the cinematographer, while Ludwig Göransson composed the score.

The Odyssey will rerelease in theaters on December 11, 2026.

Mintu Kumar Tomar

Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news, the latest comic book movie rumors, and more. He brings his passion and a decade of experience covering popular movies and TV shows. Tomar enjoys watching a movie or playing video games in his free time. He holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism.