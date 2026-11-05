VisionQuest’s Paul Bettany Heads to Netflix for New Supernatural Show With Steven Yeun

Paul Bettany and Steven Yeun are teaming up for Netflix. The VisionQuest star will share the screen with the Invincible voice actor in a new horror show. Bettany has joined the Pagans, an upcoming supernatural drama centered on a troubled father-daughter relationship (via Deadline).

Pagans follows Gus (Yeun) as the sole caretaker of his two children after the tragic loss of his wife. While his son is normal, his daughter displays certain behavior that takes the series down a dark path. “What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Equal parts emotional, horrifying, and humorous, Pagans is a show that unearths all our darkest thoughts about family,” reads its synopsis.

Besides Bettany and Yeun, the show also stars Sabine Grace, Logan Kim, Marin Ireland, and Intae Kim. Bettany will reportedly play Mag, described as a charismatic stranger. How his character will link to the lead and his children remains undisclosed.

Paul Bettany’s recent roles include VisionQuest and Amadeus

Bettany is currently leading Marvel Television’s VisionQuest, a sequel to WandaVision, in which he also appeared. The British actor has been a mainstay in the Marvel Universe, where he started as the voice of Iron Man’s AI, J.A.R.V.I.S. He has also starred in the 2025 miniseries Amadeus, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and others.

Besides Pagans, Bettany will next be seen in Tom Ford’s Cry to Heaven and a feature adaptation of The Collaboration. The 55-year-old also shares a common interest in Marvel with Yeun. The latter was originally set to star as Sentry/Void in Thunderbolts, but a scheduling conflict resulted in him getting replaced by Lewis Pullman.

Yeun is executive producing Pagans, joined by RoboCop writer Joshua Zetumer, who also serves as the showrunner. Other executive producers include Christina Oh, Drew Goddard, Sarah Esberg, Goddard Textiles, Jonathan van Tulleken, and Erica Kay.

Netflix has not announced a release date for Pagans. The streamer ordered it straight to series earlier this year.

Rahul Majumdar

Rahul Majumdar is an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media, covering film, TV, and video games. A pop culture writer since 2017, he specializes in covering the gaming and film industries, with a keen interest in superhero franchises. When not pondering cinematic universes, he enjoys tinkering with his PC to push his favorite video games to maximum visual fidelity. Rahul holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International.