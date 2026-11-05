Godzilla Minus Zero Final Trailer Finally Gives Fans Their First Look at King Ghidorah

Godzilla Minus Zero‘s final trailer gives fans their first look at the main antagonist. The sequel to 2023’s Godzilla Minus One is helmed by Takashi Yamazaki.

The official synopsis for Godzilla Minus Zero reads, “War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life.”

Check out the final trailer for Godzilla Minus Zero below (

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What happens in the Godzilla Minus Zero final trailer?

Godzilla Minus Zero’s latest trailer opens with the aftermath of the first movie’s destruction in Japan. Everyone thought that they had won, but a new threat crushes humanity’s hope in an instant. An unnamed character admits, “We didn’t finish the job like we thought.” Another character says, “Godzilla lives, resuscitated.”

The characters then discuss a new, inevitable danger. “Don’t worry, this isn’t Godzilla we’re talking about.” Before the brief trailer ends, it teases numerous shots of King Ghidorah in his three-headed golden dragon form. He overpowers Godzilla as humanity makes its last stand against two forces of nature.

Godzilla Minus Zero’s ensemble cast features Ryûnosuke Kamiki, alongside Minama Hamabe, Yuki Yamada, Kuranosuke Sasaki, Miou Tanaka, Masami Nagasawa, and Sakura Andô, among others. The sequel has already earned huge praise from critics ahead of its release. Currently, it holds a splendid 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It’s expected to perform well at the box office, similar to its celebrated predecessor.

The first film also won over critics and fans and made over $105 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. The latest movie is produced by Gô Abe, alongside Minami Ichikawa, Kazuaki Kishida, Keiichiro Moriya, and Taichi Ueda. Naoki Satô has composed the soundtrack.

Godzilla Minus Zero hits U.S. theaters on November 6, 2026.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

Mintu Kumar Tomar

Mintu Kumar Tomar is an Entertainment writer at Evolve Media, covering a variety of trending news, the latest comic book movie rumors, and more. He brings his passion and a decade of experience covering popular movies and TV shows. Tomar enjoys watching a movie or playing video games in his free time. He holds a postgraduate diploma in journalism.