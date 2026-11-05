Ramayana: Rise of a Legend Giveaway: Signed Posters by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, & More

ComingSoon is excited to give away five signed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend posters to celebrate the film’s release today. They are signed by stars Ranbir Kapoor (Animal, Rockstar), Yash (K.G.F franchise, Pushpa: The Rise), and Sai Pallavi (Amaran, Premam), director Nitesh Tiowari, and producer Namit Malhotra

“Based on the celebrated ancient epic known to billions, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Rise of a Legend tells the story of Rama, a prince bound by sacrifice; Ravana, an immortal king driven by vengeance; and the prophecy that binds their fates together,” says the official synopsis.

Check out a photo of what the signed poster will look like below:

(Photo Credit – Sony Pictures)

How to enter our Ramyana: Rise of a Legend signed poster giveaway

To enter our Ramayana signed poster giveaway, you can either retweet the giveaway’s Twitter post or comment on our corresponding Facebook post. Five winners will receive a signed poster. It is a global giveaway, so entrants aren’t restricted. The giveaway lasts until November 12, 2026. Good luck to all who enter!

The film is produced by acclaimed filmmaker Namit Malhotra, whose Academy Award-winning visual effects company DNEG has worked on films including The Odyssey, Dune, Interstellar, and Inception; directed by Nitesh Tiwari, whose film Dangal remains the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide; and scored by Academy Award winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Tyler Treese

Tyler Treese is ComingSoon, SuperHeroHype, and PlayStation LifeStyle's Editor-in-Chief. An experienced entertainment and gaming journalist, he has been covering the industry for over a decade across several of Evolve Media's outlets and elsewhere. Treese regularly interviews top Hollywood stars and directors about their films, television shows, and other artistic endeavors.