Matt Damon Reveals the ‘Stupidest’ Thing Christopher Nolan Said During The Odyssey Filming

Matt Damon recalled a funny moment while filming The Odyssey with Christopher Nolan. In a recent interview, Damon shared his experience of working with the filmmaker for the first time as the lead actor. He recalled that Nolan once remarked he didn’t recognize him because of the beard he was wearing for the role.

Speaking to GQ, Damon recounted a moment where he was with his kids in Scotland. “I had jeans and a flannel shirt and a baseball hat on. And Chris came in, and he walked by the table, and I said, ‘Hey, Chris.’ And he turned, and he goes, ‘Oh, hey, Matt. I didn’t recognize you with the beard.’ Chris doesn’t say stupid things – it was definitely the stupidest thing he’s ever said, because we’d been next to each other for six months.”

The exchange left Damon confused, especially since Nolan had “just walked out of dailies watching close-ups of me” with the beard. Damon said Nolan immediately realized his mistake, looked down at his shoes, and then glanced back up as if silently asking whether they could pretend the exchange never happened. “My kids go, ‘Dad, does Chris Nolan not know who you are?’ I was like, ‘No, guys, he’s just exhausted.'”

Matt Damon also opened up about his experience filming The Odyssey

Matt Damon suggested that exhaustion played a role in the awkward exchange, noting that Christopher Nolan had not seen him out of costume in some time. He said there were days when Nolan would go on without sleep, which made filming exhausting. “I remember thinking the great thing about this character is he probably didn’t sleep last night,” he said. “Don’t worry about it. So the weariness was very real for a lot of the movie.”

Damon and Nolan have worked in various films, first collaborating on 2014’s Interstellar. Following that, he appeared in Oppenheimer, and then the critically acclaimed film The Odyssey. The Odyssey is both Damon and Nolan’s biggest hit, grossing over $1.8 billion worldwide before its digital release later this month.

Matt Damon will next be seen in a sci-fi movie by the Daniels.

Rahul Majumdar

Rahul Majumdar is an Entertainment Writer for Evolve Media, covering film, TV, and video games. A pop culture writer since 2017, he specializes in covering the gaming and film industries, with a keen interest in superhero franchises. When not pondering cinematic universes, he enjoys tinkering with his PC to push his favorite video games to maximum visual fidelity. Rahul holds a bachelor's degree in filmmaking from Whistling Woods International.