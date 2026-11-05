Popular Dragon Ball Super Story Arc Finally Gets English Dub Release Date & Streaming Home

Photo Credit - BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

Dragon Ball Super’s popular story arc is coming to streaming in English dub soon, with various viewing options available for audiences at home. Toei Animation and Crunchyroll have announced that the English, Spanish, and Portuguese dubs of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll beginning Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The series, based on Akira Toriyama’s legendary original manga, presents an enhanced edition of the beloved Dragon Ball Super storyline. Titled Dragon Ball Super: Beerus, it focuses on the arrival of Beerus, the God of Destruction, and his pivotal encounter with Goku. The series showcases both improved animation and all-new visuals, produced by Toei Animation.

When can fans watch Dragon Ball Super: Beerus in English?

The English, Spanish, and Portuguese dub episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be available exclusively on Crunchyroll in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The series arrives on the streamer on November 12 at 8 a.m. PT, with new dubbed episodes releasing weekly.

The official synopsis of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus reads, “Several years have passed since the fierce battle against Majin Buu, and Earth has finally regained a brief moment of peace. At the same time, Beerus, the God of Destruction, awakens from his long, deep sleep. Even Kai and Supreme Kai, aware of Beerus’ overwhelming power to destroy entire planets, watch his awakening with great fear…Meanwhile, Beerus hears rumors of a Saiyan who defeated Frieza, and suddenly appears before Goku.”

With Beerus targeting Earth, the planet is in grave danger. What follows is an epic cosmic battle between the God of Destruction and Goku and his allies, a conflict that could alter the fate of the entire universe.

The English voice cast of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus includes Sean Schemmel as Son Goku, Christopher R. Sabat as Vegeta, Jason Douglas as Beerus, and Ian Sinclair as Whis.

Originally reported on SuperHeroHype.

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