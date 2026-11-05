Sydney Sweeney’s Horror Remake Confirms Huge He-Man Star Has Joined Movie’s Cast

A major Masters of the Universe star has reportedly joined the cast of a horror remake of one of Johnny Depp’s classic films. The project will revisit the classic tale of the headless horseman and is being developed by Sony, with Sydney Sweeney attached to lead.

According to Deadline, Nicholas Galitzine is in final negotiations to play Ichabod Crane, the character previously portrayed by Depp in Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow, in Hollow. The movie also stars Sweeney as Katrina Van Tassel and Belmont Cameli as Brom Bones.

The film is based on Lindsey Anderson Beer’s upcoming debut novel, set for release in fall 2027. It reimagines The Legend of Sleepy Hollow from the perspective of Katrina Van Tassel, who finds herself at the center of a dangerous mystery and a supernatural love triangle. Beer will write and direct the adaptation while also serving as a producer alongside Sweeney.

Nicholas Galitzine adds another major franchise role to his growing filmography

Galitzine’s potential role as Crane adds another prominent title to his expanding filmography. The actor gained widespread recognition starring as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue. He followed that success with The Idea of You, playing musician Hayes Campbell alongside Anne Hathaway.

Apart from these, Galitzine also appeared in the historical drama Mary & George, where he played George Villiers. Some of the actor’s most recent works include Masters of the Universe, The Sheep Detectives, and The Mosquito Bowl. In Masters of the Universe, he portrayed Prince Adam/He-Man, marking his first major franchise movie.

In Sheep Detectives, the star played Elliot Matthews, a news journalist who turns out to be the antagonist of the movie. However, in the World War II drama The Mosquito Bowl, Galitzine portrays real-life football player John McLaughry, who traded his football jersey for a U.S. Marine Corps uniform during the war.

The 32-year-old will next be seen in Red, White & Royal Wedding, where he will reprise his role as Prince Henry. His other projects include Wings of Freedom, The Return of Stanley Atwell, A Matter of Time, and an untitled Hoyt Richards biopic.

Christie D'Silva

Christie D'Silva is an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, where she merges her passion for writing with her love of cinema and gaming. She covers the latest news on upcoming entertainment releases, the superhero genre, and the gaming industry. She holds a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Mumbai University.