Jimmy Kimmel Turns Donald Trump’s Midterm Defeat Into a Scathing Takedown: ‘Nobody Wants You’

Jimmy Kimmel has delivered a scathing response to Donald Trump’s recent midterm election defeat. After the GOP’s losses, Kimmel criticized the president for his response to the election results.

As the midterm election results came in, Democrats made significant gains. They won control of both the Senate and the House, putting Trump in a dicey situation. Following the defeat, Trump claimed Republicans would have won by a landslide if he had been on the ballot. Reflecting on the same, Kimmel stated, “I wish his parents were alive today so we could put them in jail for what they did to him – and to us. Resign. Quit already. Just quit. Nobody wants you. Even you don’t want to be president anymore.”

Kimmel did not stop here. He also jokingly suggested that the president buy an island. He said, “Maybe Epstein’s island. Wouldn’t that be a perfect end to this story?”

Kimmel takes aim at Trump’s election blame game and JD Vance

Following the Republican Party’s losses in the November 2026 midterm elections, Kimmel has not only mocked the president but has also taken a dig at Vice President JD Vance over his alleged political maneuvering. Kimmel mocked Trump for claiming Republicans would have won by a “landslide” if he had been on the ballot. The late-night host called Trump a “spoiled child,” arguing that the president was refusing to accept defeat.

“In the face of defeat, he is doing what he does best: blaming everyone other than him,” Kimmel said. Kimmel also took a jab at Vance, holding him accountable for distancing himself from the administration by blaming the war in Iran for the GOP’s losses.

Kimmel joked, according to Rolling Stone, “The Democrats took so many seats, J.D. Vance can’t even find one to have s*x with him.” “The 58-year-old comedian also joked about the possibility of Vance becoming president and his shifting political positions. Kimmel recalled how Vance had pivoted from calling Trump “America’s Hitler” to praising him and suggested that Vance could change his position again.

Disita Sikdar

Disita Sikdar is an Entertainment Writer at Evolve Media and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from the University of Calcutta. A dedicated cinephile, she is known for covering blockbuster films, superhero franchises, pop culture, and major entertainment stories. Her interests also extend to sports, where she enjoys exploring the stories and personalities behind the action.