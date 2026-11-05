Matt Damon Has a Controversial Idea of Oscar Awards Nearly 30 Years After Good Will Hunting Win

Photo Credit: Miramax Films

Matt Damon believes the Oscars should be judged differently, nearly three decades after his first win. The actor shared his candid thoughts on how film honors should work during a recent interview.

Speaking with GQ, Damon suggested that the Academy should consider honoring films decades after their release. “I think the real way they should do them, really, is 20 or 25 years later,” The Odyssey star said. “You’ll have a really good idea of which movies really endured and really still matter to you.” He also noted that the hype and excitement surrounding a film can fade with time.

Damon also noted that awards are beyond a performer’s control and believes the work itself should be its own reward. The 56-year-old admitted that he sometimes wishes award ceremonies would not take place. “Because it’s like, then if you don’t win, do you feel bad about something that was really positive? Don’t turn this into something bad,” Damon explained.

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s film has outlasted its Oscar moment

Released in 1997, Good Will Hunting was co-written by Damon and Ben Affleck, who also starred in the drama. The film earned nine nominations at the 70th Academy Awards, taking home two trophies, including Best Original Screenplay.

Nearly 30 years after its debut, the film continues to resonate with audiences, including those who weren’t born when it first hit theaters. The Oppenheimer actor noted that younger viewers frequently approach him about the project, comparing the generational gap to walking up to a filmmaker from 1950. He described the ongoing legacy as particularly meaningful for both him and Affleck.

“It’s just very cool for Ben and me to have a new generation of people actually see it,” Damon explained.

For Damon, 2026 has been a strong year, starting with The Rip and continuing with The Odyssey and Animals. The actor is also among the leading contenders for a Best Actor nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

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