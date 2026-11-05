Dean Norris & Funny Or Die Stars Become Long Haired Businessmen in Hilarious Movie Trailer

(Photo Credit: Republic Pictures)

Dean Norris stars in a new workplace comedy, Long Haired Businessmen. The film follows three middle managers whose jobs are threatened after a corporate takeover. It brings together Funny Or Die stars for a satirical look at office culture, corporate jargon, and artificial intelligence.

The film’s official trailer offers a first look at the three long-haired colleagues as they fight to keep their jobs. George Kareman, Patrick O’Brien, and Ben Wietmarschen star alongside Rhys Darby, Edi Patterson, Marlene Forte, James Saito, Judy Reyes, and Norris. Directed by Scott Gairdner, the film will be available for digital purchase or rental on November 17, 2026.

What happens in the Long Haired Businessmen trailer?

The trailer introduces Kevin, Kyle, and Seth, three middle managers who pride themselves on their corporate knowledge and ability to stay on the same page. Their professional lives take an unexpected turn when the Torrence Group acquires their company. The new owners bring in Gen Z efficiency experts, leaving the trio uncertain about their future.

Their attempts to hold on to their positions soon lead to several workplace mishaps. The three managers face unexpected challenges, from chaotic team-building exercises to the possibility that AI could replace them. Things become even more complicated when they learn about a corporate plan to remove middle management entirely.

One particularly amusing moment in the trailer features an exchange between Kevin and an AI robot. When Kevin asks, “How was your weekend?” The robot responds, “My weekend was productive.” Kevin excitedly corrects it, saying, “Wrong, the answer is, and always is, let me hear it, ‘Not long enough!'”

Everyone in the room joins him in repeating the phrase, turning the exchange into a hilarious workplace moment. Their reliance on corporate jargon and outdated office strategies further fuels the comedy as they navigate these changes.

Long Haired Businessmen marks Gairdner’s feature directorial debut. His previous credits include creating Comedy Central’s Moonbeam City and executive producing Netflix’s Saturday Morning All Star Hits!. He also directed comedy segments featuring Conan O’Brien and Nikki Glaser for major award shows.

Kareman, O’Brien, and Wietmarschen wrote the screenplay, while Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Whitney Hodack produced the film. The 82-minute film is rated PG-13.

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