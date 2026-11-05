The Cat in the Hat’s Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, & Giancarlo Esposito on Reinventing Dr. Seuss | Interview

(Image Credit: Warner Bros.)

The Cat in the Hat stars Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, and Giancarlo Esposito spoke with ComingSoon’s Tyler Treese about the new film. The trio discussed their characters, what it means to bring Dr. Seuss to a new generation, and more. It’s out in theaters on November 6, 2026.

“Meet the Cat in the Hat you don’t know! In the wonderfully whimsical tradition of Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat comes to the big screen in his animated theatrical feature film debut, an all-new, epic adventure with an edge, where mischief, magic and mayhem reign supreme. Doing what he does best, the Cat—voiced by Bill Hader—spreads joy to kids in his hilarious, signature and singularly irreverent way, transporting them and audiences on a fantastical journey through a world they’ve never seen before,” says the official synopsis.

“In the film, our hero takes on his toughest assignment yet for the I.I.I.I. (Institute for the Institution of Imagination and Inspiration, LLC): to cheer Gabby and Sebastian, a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town. Known for taking things too far, this could be this agent of chaos’s last chance to prove himself…or lose his magical hat!”

Tyler Treese: Bill, the Cat brings joy and cheer, spreading smiles both far and near. He’s wild and wacky, but his heart is true. What made this chaotic cat so fun for you?

Bill Hader: Oh, wow. Very good job. That was really impressive, and you were able to deliver that. I had to do that in the movie, and it took take after take after take because I would get tripped up on my lines, and the directors were like, “Did we make the right choice?”

No, I was very excited to do this. It’s such an iconic character. And again, the other thing was that it was Erica Rivinoja, who I used to work with at South Park years ago. We were both writers there. And then Alessandro and I had done another project together years ago. So, to get the chance to work with both of them was huge.

Tyler Treese: That’s wonderful. And Quinta, I’m from Pennsylvania, too, so it’s quite a thrill to speak with you. There’s magic and mischief and rules to be read, with Sherrie from HR keeping a level head. With new places and faces and so much in store, what did you enjoy about expanding the lore?

Quinta Brunson: I love this.

Hader: You got to answer in rhyme.

Brunson: I can’t do the rhyming right now, but I just love it. So much whimsy brought to this interview.

The lore. I thought it was so exciting to be able to add to the lore of such a classic old story. I was actually really pumped about that part when Alessandro and Erica first talked to me about doing The Cat in the Hat. I was a little curious as to what role I would play, and I love that there was a brand-new role. I thought that was so exciting.

All the classic characters we know from the story were here, and I was even more excited to get to play the Cat’s best friend. I don’t know. That was so exciting to me.

I like being able to play the funny straight man. So this is another opportunity to do that, but also with just my voice. So yeah, it was exciting. I think it’s one of the most exciting parts about this movie, which is that it is expanding the world of The Cat in the Hat and telling a story that we didn’t even know was there.

We never knew the Cat worked somewhere or was doing this for a reason beyond just what the story was that we’ve been read. So I’m very happy about it.

Giancarlo, from here to there and everywhere, Dr. Seuss brings magic beyond compare. As a new generation discovers it, too, what does passing that magic along mean to you?

Giancarlo Esposito: Oh, it means the world to me not only to be a part of this movie, but to share the Dr. Seuss lore that will move you to the core.

I have to say this is a magical, magical film that doesn’t leave any of our children behind or any of our adults behind. It’s something to revisit over and over again.

And I believe in my heart that it’s an instant classic. Why? Because you have the Cat, who seems really unattainable for many of us.

But then you give him a situation where you see him as one of us, going to a job every day and having to deal and figure out how to play within the parameters of what he’s given. And yet he’s so free that he breaks away for the day to make you happy and teach you how to play.

Quinta Brunson: Love hearing him talk about this movie. It’s my favorite.

Bill Hader: Yeah, I wish you could just answer all of our questions.

Brunson: It’s also true, though. You have every theme right there at your fingertips.

Esposito: I was moved by this film. I could sit here and cry, but I don’t want you to give me a pie in the eye.

Thanks to Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, and Giancarlo Esposito for taking the time to talk about The Cat in the Hat.

The post The Cat in the Hat’s Bill Hader, Quinta Brunson, & Giancarlo Esposito on Reinventing Dr. Seuss | Interview appeared first on ComingSoon.net - Movie Trailers, TV & Streaming News, and More.