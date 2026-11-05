New Constantine Movie Can Unlock the DCU’s Darkest Corner After Clayface’s Success

Credit: Warner Bros.

Horror officially entered the DC Universe last month with Clayface’s release. It’s a genre which has been a staple in DC Comics for decades, right alongside the supernatural. DC Studios looks ready to finally take advantage of that corner of the DCU with its new Constantine movie.

John Constantine is one of DC’s more popular supernatural/horror characters, debuting in The Saga of the Swamp Thing #37 in 1985. He is a working-class British detective with expertise in magic and the occult and a penchant for grift.

Francis Galluppi is writing the screenplay for the new Constantine movie. The project is in very early development, but looks to be replacing the long-gestating Constantine 2 starring Keanu Reeves. While the Reeves-led sequel would have been part of the DC Elseworlds brand, this reboot will surely be part of the DCU, which alone is enough to get excited about, as it means that fans are now closer than ever to getting a live-action Justice League Dark movie.

After Clayface, DC needs the Justice League Dark

Despite Clayface’s critical and commercial success, the movie has received some valid complaints. Fans have expressed confusion over Clayface being the third film in the DCU, as well as the title villain debuting in the universe before his archenemy, Batman. Many have also complained that Clayface feels like an outlier in the DCU, failing to connect to the storyline that has been building through the franchise’s previous releases.

The MCU has trained audiences to look for connections between projects and view each installment as a building block to a future crossover. So, when none appear, they get disappointed and feel the movie was either a waste of their time or shouldn’t have been made, period.

Constantine cannot fall into this narrative and feel like it’s not building towards anything. The best way around that is not shoehorning John Constantine into a future Superman movie, but making the supernatural character’s reboot film the first building block to a Justice League Dark crossover event.

Warner Bros. and DC have been trying to make a Justice League Dark movie for almost 15 years. Guillermo del Toro worked on a film version between 2012 and 2017. J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot then attempted to launch a Justice League Dark film and TV universe between 2020 and 2023.

DC Studios already has a Swamp Thing movie in development, meaning there are now two Justice League Dark members with DCU projects on the slate. It makes no sense for DC to scrap the Reeves-led Constantine sequel for a reboot, especially given how popular and beloved Reeves is around the world. That is, unless the studio wants a Justice League Dark movie.

If DC moved ahead with Reeves’ Constantine 2, the studio would have another Batman situation on its hands, with the Elseworlds version delaying the debut of the DCU one. With Constantine arguably the face of DC’s supernatural corner, ditching Constantine 2 for a hard reboot gives DC the clean slate it needs to get the Justice League Dark into the DCU sooner rather than later.

With Justice League Dark, DC Studios can develop a line of R-rated, lower-budget, horror-tinged DCU projects that live alongside the ones featuring Superman, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and hopefully one day Batman. With Marvel only just now circling the supernatural genre with Ghost Rider, DC can beat its rival to the punch by giving audiences a fresh sub-franchise that is unlike anything they’ve seen before. Well, unless they’ve seen Clayface, of course.

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