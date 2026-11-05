Hit Food Network Show To Reverse Divisive Change After Fans Threatened To Quit

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Holiday Baking Championship is making a change to the competition format after viewers expressed frustration with the team-based setup introduced last season. The Food Network series has brought the arrangement back for Season 13, but host Jesse Palmer confirmed that it will remain in place only for the opening two weeks.

Holiday Baking Championship to reverse its controversial format change

Holiday Baking Championship has put a limit on the team format that drew criticism when it returned for Season 13. The 12 bakers will compete as members of Team Naughty and Team Nice during the opening stage, but the arrangement will end after four challenges spread across the first two weeks. Host Jesse Palmer revealed the plan during the season premiere, confirming that the teams would not remain in place throughout the competition.

“You’re going to be starting off in teams,” Palmer told the contestants, according to The Sun. He went on to clarify how long they would be competing in that format, saying, “You’re only going to be in teams for the first four challenges during the first two weeks.” Once those rounds are complete, the show will move away from the team-based setup for the rest of the season.

The format first became part of the series in Season 12, when contestants were split into two groups. Their performances in various challenges determined which team received advantages and immunity, while bakers on the losing side faced elimination. The decision to bring the arrangement back for Season 13 had already prompted objections from viewers who were unhappy.

As previously reported by ComingSoon, one viewer voiced their frustration, writing, “HATE the team format, especially last year when they made the team decide who left.” Another commented, “If I wanted to watch a show with alliances I would watch Survivor.” A third comment elaborated, “Doing a team format again? Not a fan. If this is an individual championship show, why use teams. Each person should be responsible for their own winning or losing.”

Holiday Baking Championship Season 13 premiered on November 2, 2026.

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