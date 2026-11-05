Matt Damon Teases Acting Hiatus After The Odyssey & Daniels’ Mysterious Sci-Fi Movie

Credit: Universal Pictures

Matt Damon discusses his upcoming project and taking a break from acting. The actor landed the new project right after The Odyssey, one of the biggest releases of this year.

In a recent interview with GQ, Damon was asked whether he would “take a breather” after the massive success of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

“I didn’t think I was going to work,” Damon replied. “And then the Daniels called me,” he revealed, sharing that he loved the project that the acclaimed filmmakers offered to him. However, the actor confirmed that he will “take a long time off” after it’s done filming.

Matt Damon found something different in the Daniels’ unconventional new project

Damon explained why he said yes to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s new project despite his initial plans to take a hiatus after The Odyssey.

“They had this project that was so out there, and it was such a Daniels movie, and it’s so different from anything I’ve ever been able to do that I couldn’t pass it up,” Damon confessed.

The actor added, “They’re really good people, and this movie’s like a cosmic love bomb for the world. So it felt like the right place to put my energy, but we’re almost done shooting it, and yeah, I’m going to take a long time off.”

The Daniels’ new movie starring Damon is a unique science fiction action comedy film. The filmmakers have previously helmed the films Swiss Army Man and Everything Everywhere All at Once, with the latter winning the Academy Award for Best Picture.

In March 2026, Ryan Gosling was confirmed to join the cast, but he later dropped out allegedly due to scheduling conflicts. He was replaced by Damon two months later.

Other cast members of the untitled film include Sandra Oh, Charles Melton, Sean Kaufman, Silvia Dionicio, Jackson Kelly, Kerrice Brooks, Thalia Dudek, Michael Gandolfini, and John Leguizamo. Additionally, singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has joined the cast, making her feature film acting debut.

Principal photography reportedly began in Los Angeles by September 3, 2026, under the working title Thasnagar. Multiple photos of Damon on set had also appeared online at the time.

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