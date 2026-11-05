NBC Locks In Release Date for David Boreanaz’s Crime TV Show Reboot

Photo Credit: NBC

NBC has finally set a 2027 release date for its celebrated crime TV show reboot. Led by David Boreanaz, The Rockford Files will premiere on Saturday, January 2 at 5 p.m. PT, immediately following NBC’s NFL telecast. The episode will make its streaming premiere the next day.

Alongside Boreanaz, the series will star Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera and Jacki Weaver. Mike Daniels serves as an executive producer and writer. Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, and David Hudgins join him as EPs on the project. The Rockford Files is produced by Universal Television.

Boreanaz plays Jim Rockford, first brought to life by James Garner in the 1970s run. The show will also star Michaela McManus, Ilfenesh Hadera, and Jacki Weaver.

Photo Credit: NBC

What to expect from NBC’s new crime drama reboot

The Rockford Files reboot is pretty much the same story as its 1970s counterpart. It follows Jim Rockford, who is an ex-convict who becomes a private investigator. He finds himself entangled in cases just two days after his release. However, the reboot reportedly has a more retro feel.

Regarding this, Boreanaz said, “It’s got the iconic car, and Rockford still lives in a trailer home, and in a lot of ways parts of Malibu still feel as though you’re in the 1970s. The scripts do a really great job of balancing that nostalgia with a fresh take.

The show is not the first attempt at a reboot but the most successful effort to revive the show so far. The first reboot attempt produced a pilot with Dermot Mulroney, but it never aired. The second attempt was a movie with Vince Vaughn, which was also eventually shelved.

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